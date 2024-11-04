Asia

Pakistan: Three ‘terrorists’ killed, two injured in operation

Three "terrorists" were killed and two others arrested in a joint operation by the police, security forces and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, an official statement has said.

Safiya Begum4 November 2024 - 17:52
Islamabad: Three "terrorists" were killed and two others arrested in a joint operation by the police, security forces and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, an official statement has said.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Musakhel district of the province, where the law enforcement agencies conducted the operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the possible movement of the “terrorists” by the roadside, the CTD said in the statement.

The operation led to a gun battle when the law enforcers came across 10 to 12 “terrorists” of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army, the statement said, adding that five “terrorists” were killed and arrested, while the remaining fled the scene, reports Xinhua news agency.

A search operation is underway to nab the fleeing “terrorists,” said the statement.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists during the operation, while the bodies were shifted to a hospital, and the arrested “terrorists” are being interrogated, the statement added.

