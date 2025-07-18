Pakistan to host South Africa for three-match women’s ODI series ahead of WC

Lahore: In preparation for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, Pakistan will host South Africa for a three-match 50-over series, scheduled for September 16, 19, and 22.

T20I Series in Ireland and ODI World Cup in Sri Lanka

Before the home ODI series, Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin in early August. Following the South Africa ODIs, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the Women’s ODI World Cup, where they will play seven league-stage matches from October 2 to 24 in Colombo.

If Pakistan qualifies for the knockout stage, the semi-final on October 29 and the final on November 2 will also be played in Colombo.

Focus Shifts to 2026 T20 World Cup in England

After the ODI World Cup, the team will shift its focus to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

As part of their preparation, Pakistan will:

Tour South Africa from February 7 to March 2, 2026 , for three ODIs and three T20Is , marking their ICC Women’s Championship 2025–29 campaign.

, for , marking their ICC Women’s Championship 2025–29 campaign. Host Zimbabwe in April 2026 for three ODIs and three T20Is , running from April 24 to May 11 .

for , running from . Participate in a T20I tri-series in Ireland involving the hosts and West Indies before traveling to England.

PCB Emphasizes Strategic Preparation

“The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the horizon,” said Rafia Haider, Head of Women’s Cricket.

“Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute to the team’s success,” she added.

U19 Development: T20 Tournament and Bangladesh Tour

The PCB also announced a focus on youth development. The Pakistan U19 women’s team will participate in a national T20 tournament in Karachi from September 15 to October 6.

Top performers from the event will be selected for a three-week skills development camp, followed by a pre-departure camp for a five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh in December.

“Our Pathways structure continues to evolve with the aim of building a strong future for Pakistan women’s cricket,” Rafia noted. “The U19 T20 tournament, followed by the tour to Bangladesh, will offer young players valuable exposure and an opportunity to develop the skills required at the international level.