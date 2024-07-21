Pakistan to invite India for T20I bilateral series on neutral venue

Islamabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to invite India to a T20I bilateral series at a neutral venue in 2025.

However, the board (PCB) seems adamant on not allowing matches of the Champions Trophy to be shifted outside Pakistan.

PCB sources also stated that Naqvi will invite India for a T20 series at a neutral venue during 2025, when he will meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the ICC annual conference to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 19-22.

“The proposal will be discussed during the meeting of Mohsin Naqvi with Jay Shah (BCCI secretary), with matches potentially scheduled during the free days of both teams after the Champions Trophy,” said the PCB source.

The discussion is going to be an important part of the annual conference. The agenda includes a possible relocation of Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, especially after concerns raised by the Indian government and the BCCI, which hinted that the Men-in-Blue may not be allowed to travel to Pakistan amid security and political concerns.

Pakistan has maintained that it would ensure that all matches (CT) of Indian cricket team are played in Lahore and the Indian team would stay in the same hotel throughout the series. It also stated that being in one city would make it easier to provide full proof security to visiting side.

Moreover, PCB recently announced that it had acquired a land adjacent to the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore to construct a 5-star hotel. Sources revealed that PCB plans to construct the hotel itself and plans to complete the construction by early next year.

PCB sources stated that the newly constructed 5-star hotel would eliminate the need for teams to stay in distant hotels, thereby ending road closures for security.

Notably, PCB chief and Jay Shah are also expected to meet during the ICC annual conference in Colombo. Sources stated that Naqvi will try to persuade Shah to send the Indian team to Pakistan. However, the Indian government — not the BCCI — would make a final call.

The Indian cricket team refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year, which led to the matches being held in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and India have not played any bilateral series since 2012 with the Indian government limiting the cricket encounters with Pakistan to ICC or ACC events.