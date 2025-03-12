Pakistan Train Hijack: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 BLA Militants Killed in Balochistan

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces successfully rescued over 150 hostages after militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Kacchi district. The train, carrying more than 400 passengers, was intercepted by armed militants in a dramatic operation that led to a fierce gun battle.

Security Forces Rescue Hostages Amid Gunfight

The rescue operation, which is still ongoing, has led to the safe release of 155 hostages, including women and children. The operation took place after militants hijacked the Jaffar Express, and security forces engaged in a gunfight with the attackers. The rescued passengers have been moved to Mach, where a makeshift hospital has been set up for medical assistance.

Reports suggest that at least 27 militants involved in the hijacking have been killed during the military operation. However, the exact number of hostages still on board the train remains unclear. The BLA has denied any casualties on their side but claimed to have killed 30 Pakistani soldiers, a statement that remains unverified by authorities.

Ongoing Operation and Militant Resistance

Sources have claimed that BLA militants are reportedly in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan, suggesting cross-border links. Suicide bombers are believed to be holding some hostages, intensifying the risks associated with the ongoing rescue operation.

The hijackers took control of the train inside a tunnel while it was en route from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers blew up the tracks, halting the train and killing the locomotive driver. The BLA militants quickly claimed responsibility for the hijacking and demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners, accusing the Pakistani military of forcibly disappearing individuals in the region.

BLA’s Threat and Military Response

The BLA set a 48-hour deadline for their demands, threatening to “completely destroy” the train if they were not met. Additionally, the group warned of executing 10 hostages in retaliation for the military operation. As tensions continue to rise, the Pakistani military has set up emergency response desks at railway stations in Peshawar and Quetta to assist the families of those still held hostage.

Regional Impact and Separatist Movements in Balochistan

Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most volatile regions, with separatist groups like the BLA carrying out targeted attacks on security forces. The BLA has long demanded greater autonomy and the release of political prisoners. These groups are believed to be receiving support from across the border in Afghanistan, where the Taliban regime is accused of providing funding, shelter, and operational support to anti-Pakistan elements.

The situation in Balochistan and neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been tense, with militant groups constantly engaging in violence. The Pakistani government maintains that these insurgents are being supported by external actors, primarily the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

The hijacking of the Jaffar Express and the subsequent military operation underscore the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan’s volatile regions. As the situation remains critical, Pakistani authorities continue to focus on rescuing the remaining hostages while addressing the broader implications of separatist violence and cross-border militancy.