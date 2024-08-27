Pakistan: UN chief condemns attacks in Balochistan

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Monday, his spokesman said.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the 26 August attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, at a daily briefing.

“The secretary-general stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable,” he said.

The UN chief extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and called on the Pakistani government to conduct an investigation and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, Dujarric added.

At least 53 people, including security personnel, were killed and scores of others injured in a series of attacks in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Monday, officials said.