Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan ruled out of NZ T20Is

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand with a Grade One tear of his right calf muscle.

Rawalpindi: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand with a Grade One tear of his right calf muscle.

The 25-year-old was advised a 10-day rest after scans revealed the tear in his calf muscle.

Azam first experienced discomfort in his right calf during batting practice before the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Azam is set to leave the rest of the squad and head to the National Cricket Academy to begin his rehabilitation under the guidance of the PCB medical panel.

Missing the series is a big blow for Azam, who is among the contenders vying for a spot in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, an ICC report said.

Pakistan also play Ireland and England following the New Zealand series ahead of the T20 World Cup and Azam will hope to be ready for the two series ahead of the mega event.

The first T20I of the series against New Zealand was washed out by rain.

