Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against India in T20 WC

New York: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Group a T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match.

India retained their playing 11 from the last match while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.

Team: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir.