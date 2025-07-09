Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

Karachi: Popular Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her Karachi apartment, located in the upscale DHA Phase VI area. Police officials confirmed that her decomposed body was recovered on Tuesday, July 8, potentially two weeks after her death.

Actress Found Dead After Missing Rent Payments

The discovery was made when the landlord approached the court due to unpaid rent and no response from Humaira. Following a court directive, Gizri police visited the flat located in Ittehad Commercial area around 3:15 PM. Finding the flat locked and a foul smell emanating, officers broke in — only to find her body in an advanced state of decomposition.

“The apartment was locked from the inside, including the balcony door,” confirmed DIG South Syed Asad Raza. Also Read: “Give ₹3,000 and Get It Tomorrow”: Applicants Expose Ration Card Corruption

No Immediate Signs of Foul Play, Say Police

Officials reported no visible injuries or signs of struggle. Forensic experts from the Crime Scene Unit were called to collect evidence. Her body was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed stated:

“The cause of death remains reserved due to the advanced stage of decomposition.”

Police are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

Lived Alone, Disconnected from Family

Humaira, 32, had been living alone and was not in contact with family, according to police. Authorities are trying to trace her relatives via her mobile phone records. Reports suggest she hadn’t paid rent in months, which led to legal action by the property owner.

Humaira Asghar: A Multi-Talented Star

Humaira was well known for participating in ARY Digital’s reality show Tamasha Ghar and for her role in the 2015 film Jalaibee. Her Instagram profile, which has over 713,000 followers, described her as an actress, theatre artist, painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast.

Her last Instagram post was dated September 30, 2024, featuring candid personal moments — suggesting she had been inactive online for months.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have registered a case and launched an in-depth investigation. While no foul play is currently suspected, authorities are not ruling out any possibilities until the forensic and postmortem reports are complete.