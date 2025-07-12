Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar’s Funeral: Abandoned by Family, Co-Star Steps Up

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar: The death of popular Pakistani actress Humaira Asgar has shocked the entertainment industry, as police discovered her decomposed body in a rented house in Karachi.

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar: Body Found in Decomposed Condition

Humaira Asgar, a well-known figure in Pakistani television and theatre circles, was found dead in her apartment under suspicious circumstances. Her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, reportedly making identification difficult. Police stated that the post-mortem examination had already been conducted, and initial findings indicate that she may have died around nine months ago, possibly in October 2024.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Shahid, who examined her remains, revealed disturbing details. “The brain was completely decomposed. Most organs had turned black and disintegrated into piles. Even the bones were fragile and broke upon touching,” he said. However, the exact cause of death could not be determined, adding to the mystery surrounding her passing.

Also Read: Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Died 9 Months Ago? Shocking Truth Unfolds

No Immediate Claim from Family

After the body was discovered, police attempted to contact Humaira’s family to perform the last rites. However, her father refused to accept the body, stating that they had long severed ties with his daughter. “We had no relationship with her. Her funeral cannot be performed by us,” he reportedly told authorities.

This refusal left Humaira’s body lying unclaimed in the mortuary, raising concerns and emotional reactions from within the industry and among the public.

Actress Sonya Hussain Steps Forward

In a heartfelt gesture, actress Sonya Hussain shared a video on her Instagram account appealing to authorities. “Please wait until tomorrow. If no family member comes forward, I will perform her funeral as a sister,” she said in the clip. Her compassionate message was widely appreciated and shared across social media platforms.

Family Later Accepts the Body

Following Sonya’s video and growing public concern, Humaira’s brother finally came forward and accepted the body. The police handed over the remains to him after proper identification and legal formalities. Sonya Hussain also updated her followers about this development through her Instagram story.

A Tragic End Shrouded in Questions

Humaira Asgar’s mysterious death has raised serious questions about her final days. Why did no one notice her absence for so long? Why did her family cut ties with her? And what exactly led to her death?

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and have initiated a detailed investigation. The tragic demise of Humaira has not only shocked the entertainment industry but also sparked a wider conversation about mental health, isolation, and familial support in the lives of public figures.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.