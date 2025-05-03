Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s poster on Mumbai’s public toilet after Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: In a controversial act of protest following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian activist Faizaan Ansari has placed posters of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on municipal public toilets in Mumbai. The move, he says, is aimed at sending a stern message to Pakistan.

Faizaan Ansari Holds Pakistan Responsible for Attack

Faizaan Ansari told IANS that he holds Pakistan directly responsible for the attack in the Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where at least 26 tourists lost their lives. “Pakistan is solely responsible for this terror incident,” he said. “By placing Mahira Khan’s photos on public toilets, I want the world to see how little Pakistan is worth.”

Campaign Includes Other Pakistani Celebrities

Ansari added that this is just the beginning of his campaign. Posters of other well-known Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan will also be placed on public toilets across Mumbai in the coming days.

Online Ban on Pakistani Artists in India

This protest follows a wider move in India to block content from Pakistani artists. Instagram accounts of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and ‘Pasoori’ singer Ali Sethi have all been made unavailable in India due to legal restrictions.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The Pahalgam terror attack has significantly worsened diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the defense forces to decide on the method and timing of retaliation.