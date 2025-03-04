Pakistani Doctors Examine Imran Khan in Adiala Jail Amid Health Concerns

Islamabad: A team of Pakistani doctors visited Adiala Jail on Monday to conduct a medical check-up of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, following mounting concerns about his health. Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has raised alarms about his well-being.

Medical Team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Conducts Check-Up

A four-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) visited the jail to assess Imran Khan’s physical condition. The team was led by Dr. Altaf Hussain, an ENT specialist, and included Dr. Umar Farooq from the Dental Department, Dr. Muhammad Ali Arif from General Medicine, and Dr. Tashfeen Imtiaz from General Surgery. The medical examination lasted for approximately 30 minutes.

PTI Raises Concerns About Khan’s Treatment and Health

The medical visit comes in the wake of multiple allegations raised by PTI leaders regarding the former prime minister’s treatment while in custody. PTI’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram had claimed that Khan was being held in solitary confinement, with no access to family members or medical visits. These claims have raised concerns about his health, as his family physician has also reportedly been denied access to him.

There have been unconfirmed reports speculating that Khan might be transferred to a different location, although there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had stated last month that Khan would “soon be shifted elsewhere,” but no further details have emerged.

Medical Report Still Pending

As of now, the results of the medical check-up have not been released, leaving many questions about the state of Imran Khan’s health unanswered. The continued scrutiny and allegations surrounding his detention highlight the growing concerns over his physical and mental well-being during his time in prison.

With speculations about his potential transfer and ongoing medical concerns, the situation surrounding Imran Khan’s imprisonment remains fluid, with more updates expected in the coming days.