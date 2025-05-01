Two Arrested for Placing Pakistani Flag at Akaipur Station Washroom Wall to Incite Communal Tension

Kolkata: In a disturbing incident on Wednesday night, a Pakistani national flag was found pasted on the wall of a washroom near Akaipur railway station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Gopalnagar Police Station in West Bengal. Police have arrested two local residents in connection with the incident for allegedly attempting to create communal unrest.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chandan Malakar (30) and Progyajit Mondal (45), both of whom are reportedly associated with a political party and also linked to an outfit called Sanatani Ekta Manch. According to investigators, the duo confessed during questioning that they had deliberately placed the Pakistani flag with the intention to write inflammatory slogans like “Hindustan Murdabad” and “Pakistan Zindabad” on the same wall.

Conspiracy to Spark Tension Foiled

The act was reportedly premeditated and aimed at stirring communal sentiments in the area. Law enforcement officials took swift action after receiving reports of the suspicious flag and launched an immediate investigation.

Police confirmed that a specific case has been registered against the accused and both are now in custody. Authorities are continuing the investigation to determine whether more individuals were involved or if there was a larger conspiracy behind the incident.

Strict Action Promised

A senior police official stated, “We will spare no effort in bringing to justice those who hatch such conspiracies to disrupt communal harmony. This was a calculated attempt to provoke unrest, and such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, but officials have urged the public to maintain peace and trust the law enforcement process. Security in the region has been tightened to prevent any possible fallout.