Pakistan-Backed Hackers Target Indian Army-Linked Websites, Fail to Breach Security

New Delhi: Pakistan-sponsored hacker groups attempted to breach several Indian websites associated with children, army veterans, and welfare services, but their efforts were swiftly neutralised by Indian cybersecurity agencies, defence sources confirmed on Friday.

Schools and Veteran Services Among Targets

The latest attacks were carried out on Thursday by hacker groups like Cyber Group HOAX1337 and National Cyber Crew. Their targets included the websites of Army Public School Nagrota, Sunjuwan, and other platforms linked to the Indian Army, including healthcare services for ex-servicemen.

Sources revealed that these websites were targeted with the intent to deface them and post inflammatory messages, including content mocking victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Growing Frustration Reflected in Pakistan’s Cyber Strategy

The repeated attempts by Pakistan-linked hackers to attack institutions associated with children and veterans are seen as a sign of growing frustration. Defence experts said the strategy reflects “a new low” and marks a shift in Pakistan’s tactics to provoke India digitally.

Websites of institutions like the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Indian Air Force veterans’ organisations were also targeted in these coordinated cyber offensives.

Pattern of Escalation Since Pahalgam Attack

The attacks come in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people. The Indian Army has since launched an aggressive anti-terror operation in the region.

Simultaneously, Pakistan has escalated tensions by increasing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and launching cyberattacks against army-affiliated institutions.

India Issues Warning Amid Ceasefire Violations

Defence officials stated that Pakistan has violated the Ceasefire Agreement 15 times this year, accompanied by 2,651 incidents of small arms fire and at least three infiltration attempts, in which seven terrorists were neutralised.

India has issued a strong warning to Pakistan regarding the violations during hotline talks between DGMOs earlier this week.

India Maintains Vigilance and Restraint

Despite provocations, Indian forces continue to exercise restraint while remaining alert on both physical and digital fronts. The Ministry of Defence has assured that no breach was successful, and all compromised websites were swiftly restored without data loss.