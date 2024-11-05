Muslim World

Pakistani Military Kills Seven Terrorists in Nationwide Anti-Terror Operations

Seven "terrorists" were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country

Safiya Begum5 November 2024 - 16:10
Pakistani Military Kills Seven Terrorists in Nationwide Anti-Terror Operations

Islamabad: Seven “terrorists” were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a “terrorist” was killed in an intelligence-based operation.

The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted “terrorists” trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.

The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five “terrorists” were killed, while three others got injured.

Meanwhile, a “terrorist” was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Monday.

