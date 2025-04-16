Pakistani National Fatally Attacks Two Men from Telangana

In a tragic and shocking incident, two men from Telangana were brutally murdered in Dubai following a violent altercation at a local bakery. The incident reportedly occurred after a dispute with a Pakistani national escalated into a fatal knife attack.

Deadly Altercation in Dubai Bakery

According to sources, the altercation took place inside a bakery where the Indian and Pakistani nationals worked. The disagreement, which began as a verbal argument, quickly turned violent. In a fit of rage, the Pakistani man allegedly attacked the two Telangana natives with a knife, killing them on the spot.

Two More Injured in the Attack

Apart from the two victims who lost their lives, two others sustained injuries in the brutal assault. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured is reported to be stable.

Victims Identified as Telangana Residents

The deceased have been identified as residents of Telangana, India. Their families have been informed, and the Indian consulate in Dubai is coordinating with local authorities to ensure legal proceedings and the repatriation of the bodies.

Accused in Custody, Investigation Underway

Dubai police have taken the accused into custody and launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the conflict and whether any prior issues existed between the individuals involved.

Indian Community in Shock

The Indian community in the UAE is deeply shocked and disturbed by the incident. Many are calling for stricter safety measures and better conflict resolution practices in workplaces with multicultural staff.