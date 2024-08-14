Pakistani Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Seen with UN-Designated Terrorist; Video Sparks Controversy

New Delhi: Pakistani Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has become the center of a controversy after a video surfaced allegedly showing him with leaders of the Markazi Muslim League (MML) upon his return to Pakistan.

The video, which is rapidly circulating on social media, has drawn significant attention. The Markazi Muslim League is known as the political arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an UN-designated terrorist organization.

In the video, Nadeem is seen alongside Muhammad Harris Dar, the Joint Secretary of the MML. However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by Times Now. Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group associated with the MML, was founded by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that resulted in the deaths of 166 people.

The video was initially shared by an OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) account on X and was later reposted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga. The footage shows Nadeem in conversation with Dar.

Arshad Nadeem made history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. He set a new Olympic record with a remarkable 92.97m javelin throw in the final, securing the gold medal and surpassing defending champion and Indian competitor Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal.

Upon his return to Pakistan, Nadeem received a hero’s welcome at Lahore airport, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate his achievement. As a reward for his performance at the Paris Olympics, the Punjab and Sindh governments announced a combined reward of 150 million PKR for the athlete.