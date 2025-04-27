Pakistanis Failing to Leave India Face 3 Yrs Jail or Rs 3 Lakh Fine or Both

New Delhi: Pakistani nationals who fail to leave India within the stipulated deadlines risk arrest, prosecution, and punishment of up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both, under the newly enforced Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Leave India Notice After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The government’s ‘Leave India’ directive was issued after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. In response, India moved swiftly to tighten immigration controls and initiate the mass exit of short-term visa holders.

Visa Categories and Deadlines

The exit deadline for SAARC visa holders was April 26, while those carrying medical visas must leave by April 29. Holders of 12 categories of visas — including business, tourist, journalist, student, and pilgrim — have been instructed to exit India by Sunday.

Penalty Provisions Under Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025

The new law, effective from April 4, 2025, prescribes that any foreign national who:

Overstays beyond the visa period,

Remains without a valid passport or travel document,

Violates visa conditions, or

Trespasses into restricted areas,

can face a maximum jail term of three years or a fine of up to ₹3 lakh, or both. The Act applies to all foreigners and reinforces India’s crackdown on illegal stay.

Centre Orders Strict Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted the chief ministers of all states to ensure full compliance with the exit directives. Following this, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan conducted a video conference with state chief secretaries to oversee the eviction process.

Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate

The already fragile ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated further after the Pahalgam attack. India’s retaliatory measures — including mass visa cancellations — have been met with counteractions by Islamabad, intensifying diplomatic strains between the two neighbors.