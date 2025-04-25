Telangana DGP Acts Swiftly on Amit Shah’s Orders: Pakistanis in Hyderabad Told to Leave by April 27

Hyderabad: Following the directives of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has launched a high-level alert in Hyderabad, ordering all Pakistani nationals residing in the city to leave the country immediately.

Over 200 Pakistanis Identified in Hyderabad

According to police sources, around 208 Pakistani nationals are currently residing in Hyderabad. Acting swiftly on orders from the Centre, DGP Jitender has put all law enforcement agencies on alert and directed officials to ensure that all Pakistanis overstaying in the city exit the country without delay.

Visas to Be Cancelled After April 27

The state police have issued strict instructions: all Pakistani nationals must leave India by April 27, with a brief extension for medical visa holders until April 29. Authorities warned that no one will be allowed to stay beyond the given deadlines and failure to comply would result in forcible deportation and legal action.

“The Attari-Wagah border will remain open till April 30 to facilitate their exit,” an official said.

Centre Takes a Tough Stand

This action follows a high-level review by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah reportedly contacted Chief Ministers across states, asking them to identify and monitor Pakistani nationals residing in their respective states and take immediate steps for their deportation. He also requested that details of these individuals be forwarded to the Centre to ensure visa cancellations are processed promptly.

Surveillance Intensified

DGP Jitender confirmed that surveillance has been intensified on all identified Pakistani nationals in Telangana. “There is no scope for illegal stay. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure compliance with the Centre’s directive,” he stated.

This decisive action comes amid rising security concerns and is seen as part of a larger national initiative to tighten immigration enforcement, especially with regard to foreign nationals whose visas have expired or who may be residing without valid documentation.