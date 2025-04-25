Pakistanis Rush to Leave India as Deadline Looms Following Deadly Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 civilian lives, India has suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals.

As part of its response, the Indian government mandated all Pakistani citizens currently in the country to leave by Sunday, except for those on medical visas, who have been given a deadline until Tuesday.

Crowds Gather at Wagah-Attari Border

Dozens of Pakistani nationals have started arriving at the Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar to exit India before the deadline. Many individuals and families, some appearing visibly distressed, were seen waiting to cross the border. “I was informed of the Kashmir incident and asked to leave within 48 hours. So, I am leaving,” one Pakistani national told NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh Begins Repatriation Process

In Uttar Pradesh, state authorities have begun formal procedures to facilitate the repatriation of Pakistani nationals. Though no official central government order has been released, UP Police Headquarters has instructed all districts to collect detailed information on Pakistani citizens staying in the state under various visa categories.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with top officials, including Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar, to streamline repatriation efforts and ensure national security.

Border Trade Halted, Ceremonial Events Canceled

India’s suspension of all land-based trade with Pakistan has also led to the closure of the Wagah border, which served as a symbolic trade and tourism link between the two countries. The daily Beating Retreat ceremony, a major tourist attraction, has also been suspended indefinitely.

Diplomatic Fallout: Treaties and Agreements Suspended

Following the attack, India accused Pakistan of being the “global epicentre of terrorism” and cited its continuous links with terror outfits as justification for suspending the Indus Water Treaty. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has reportedly suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the historic 1972 Simla Agreement.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The latest developments mark a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two neighboring nations. With both countries suspending critical treaties and travel agreements, the fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack is being felt across borders — politically, economically, and socially