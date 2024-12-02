Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court sends Imran Khan on 14-day judicial remand in connection with seven new cases

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court Monday sent former prime minister Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with seven cases related to the recent protests by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, 72, was presented before the anti-terrorism court judge at Adiala jail, where he has been incarcerated for months, after the completion of a six-day police remand in a separate case about his party’s September 28 protest in Rawalpindi.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s judicial remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases.

The judge rejected a police request for physical remand in six other cases registered between September 28 and October 5. He ordered that Khan should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The former premier was arrested in six cases related to the protests by his party. Seven cases, including the New Town case, had been registered against him for the protests on Sept 28, Oct 4, and Oct 5.

The new cases have been registered against Khan in various police stations for giving calls of protests that resulted in violent incidents.

Khan’s party launched a protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad’s Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. The protest, which turned violent, left some security personnel and civilians dead.

The protest was promoted by Khan who on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

So far, he has not been arrested in the latest 28 cases related to the November 24 protest.

Khan was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in the New Town police after he was granted bail in the second Toshakhana case last month.

Dozens of cases have been registered against him since his government fell in April 2022 due to a no-confidence vote.