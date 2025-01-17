Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced to Jail in Corruption Case

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were convicted in the £190 million Al-Qadir University Project Trust case.

Imran Khan received a 14-year prison sentence, while Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Verdict Details

Judge Nasir Javed Rana delivered the much-delayed verdict at a makeshift courtroom in Adiala Jail. In addition to the prison terms:

Imran Khan was fined Rs 1 million.

Bushra Bibi was fined Rs 500,000.

Failure to pay these fines will result in an additional six months of imprisonment for each.

The verdict was announced amid heightened security at Adiala Jail, where Bushra Bibi was arrested immediately after the ruling.

Case Background

The couple was formally indicted on February 27, 2024, following Pakistan‘s general elections. The case alleged that:

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi received billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd.

This was in exchange for legalizing Rs 50 billion returned to Pakistan by the UK during Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Delayed Verdict

Initially scheduled for December 23, 2023, the verdict faced multiple delays:

December 23: Postponed due to winter vacations.

Postponed due to winter vacations. January 6: Deferred as Judge Rana was on leave.

Deferred as Judge Rana was on leave. January 13: Delayed again as Imran and Bushra failed to appear in court.

Political Context

Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 on various legal charges, which he claims are politically motivated. Last year, he was acquitted in the cipher and Iddat cases but now faces charges in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Reaction from PTI

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail before the hearing, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the judicial process, stating, “You can guess the injustice that has occurred over the last two years. If a fair decision is made, Imran and Bushra will be acquitted.”