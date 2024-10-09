Pak’s KPK official expresses concern over ban on Imran Khan’s meetings with his family or lawyers

Peshawar: A top official of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday expressed serious concern over a ban on jailed former premier Imran Khan’s meetings with his family or lawyers, saying the prohibition has led to growing anxiety among his party workers and supporters.

Barrister Saif, the information adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister, also voiced concerns regarding the health of 72-year-old Khan, who is currently in prison.

The Punjab government on Monday banned Khan from meeting his family members, lawyers and party leaders till October 18, citing “security concerns”.

Saif questioned the reasoning behind the restrictions on visits to a detained individual and highlighted the unlawful detention of rescue and police personnel.

He said restrictions on meetings with Khan are causing great concern among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers.

“The federal govt is afraid of the growing popularity of Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the federal government feared that Khan may give a fresh call for strike or activate the legal fraternity against the proposed constitutional amendments.

He said that alarming reports are being received about the health of PTI’s founder in jail.

He slammed the federal government for its alleged violations of human rights and incidents of vandalism at the KP House in Islamabad, which he labelled as an attack on federalism.

“The illegal government of the Sharif family is committing serious human rights violations,” he alleged.

“We will not forgive officials involved in the illegal use of powers under any circumstances. If people from our province are subjected to violence, we will retaliate in kind. We will fight against state oppression on all legal and political platforms.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in multiple cases since August 2023.