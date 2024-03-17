Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbs to 31,645: ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,645 with 73,676 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement Sunday.

Israeli army killed 92 Palestinians and wounded 130 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 31,645 and injuries to 73,676, according to the ministry.

The statement noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.