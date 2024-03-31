Middle East

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705: Ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas
Protests erupt across Middle East over Gaza hospital attack
Attack on civilians in Gaza is genocidal: Congress
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital

In a press statement, the Ministry added on Saturday that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 82 people and wounded 98 others in the Palestinian coastal enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

This brings the total death toll to 32,705 and injuries to 75,190, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button