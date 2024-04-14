Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,729

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,729, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that the Israeli army killed 43 Palestinians and wounded 62 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 33,729 and injuries to 76,371 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for “invading Rafah and imposing control over the entire Gaza Strip.”

Smotrich said on social media platform X that “abandoning the Israeli red lines and pursuing Hamas in order to reach an agreement will only eliminate the opportunity to return everyone (Israeli hostages) to their homes.”

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.