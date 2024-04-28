Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,454

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 34,454, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 66 Palestinians and wounded 138 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 34,454 and injuries to 77,575, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Israeli state-owned Kan radio on Sunday reported that Israel is awaiting the response of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to a proposal for a ceasefire in the territory.

Hamas said on Saturday that it would review Israel’s response to the movement’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has received Israel’s official response to the movement’s position on a ceasefire in Gaza, which was submitted to the mediators Egypt and Qatar on April 13, said Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas deputy chief in Gaza, in a press statement, adding that Hamas will hand in its reply to the mediators after studying the Israeli response.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are seeking to reach a deal for a prisoner exchange and a second ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following the first one that ended last December.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.