Middle East

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,386: health authorities

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,386, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,386: health authorities
Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,386: health authorities

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,386, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

Related Stories
Three more soldiers killed in war with Hamas: IDF
Protests erupt across Middle East over Gaza hospital attack
US shoots down Palestine’s bid for full UN membership
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital
Attack on civilians in Gaza is genocidal: Congress

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 83 Palestinians and wounded 105 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,386 and injuries to 79,366 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button