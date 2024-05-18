Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 35,386: health authorities

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,386, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 83 Palestinians and wounded 105 others, bringing the total death toll to 35,386 and injuries to 79,366 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.