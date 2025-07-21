Middle East

Palestinian Death toll Surpassed 59,000: Gaza Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 59,000 after more than 21 months of war.

Mohammed Yousuf21 July 2025 - 17:20
Palestinian Death toll Surpassed 59,000: Gaza Health Ministry
Palestinian Death toll Surpassed 59,000: Gaza Health Ministry (File Photo)

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 59,000 after more than 21 months of war.

The ministry says 59,029 people have been killed since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, while another 142,135 have been wounded.

The ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says more than a half of the dead are women and children.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf21 July 2025 - 17:20
Back to top button