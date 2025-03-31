Palestinian Flags During Eid Prayers in Bhopal Spark Controversy

Bhopal: The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, were conducted peacefully under heavy police security on Monday. Thousands from the Muslim community gathered at Eidgah Maidan to offer namaz (prayers).

Political Controversy Over Palestinian Flags

However, the presence of Palestinian flags displayed by some individuals during the gathering triggered a political debate in the state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the act, calling it “objectionable” and “offensive.”

Also Read: Is This Pawan Kalyan’s Sanatana Dharma? Former Minister Roja’s Shocking Remarks

BJP Minister Demands Action

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang criticized the display of Palestinian flags, stating that such demonstrations would not be tolerated in the state.

“This kind of activity reflects the mindset of those who always attempt to create unrest in society. Such acts are being done deliberately, and the government must identify and take legal action against those responsible,” Sarang told IANS.

Questioning the Intent Behind the Act

Sarang, who represents the Narela Assembly constituency and heads the state’s sports and youth welfare department, questioned the relevance of Palestinian flags during a religious festival.

“What is the relevance of Palestinian flags or banners during Eid? This is clearly an attempt to provoke unrest in society, and such behaviour should not be allowed,” he stated.

Accusations Against Congress

Taking a jab at the opposition Congress, Sarang accused the party of encouraging “anti-national” activities.

“Everyone saw how Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi walked into Parliament carrying a handbag emblazoned with ‘Palestine’ and Palestinian emblems. This is the kind of mindset the Congress has promoted, and this is why the people have rejected them,” he added.

Ongoing Political Debate

The incident has sparked controversy in the state, with BJP leaders demanding strict action, while opposition leaders have yet to respond to the allegations.