Palestinians Call for ‘Friday of Rage’ Protest Against Hamas Rule

Gaza: Southern Gaza Clans Urge Uprising

The Assembly of Southern Gaza Clans has issued a strong call for a popular uprising, declaring a ‘Friday of Rage’ to protest against Hamas. The group warned that any attempt by Hamas to suppress the movement would be met with fierce resistance.

Growing Protests Across Gaza Against Hamas

Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in various cities across Gaza, openly protesting against the rule of Hamas despite warnings from the group’s military wing. These protests are considered rare, as demonstrators are risking their safety to voice their anger against the Islamist faction.

Cities such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, Nuseirat, Khan Younis, Gaza City, and Deir al-Balah Camp have seen large gatherings. The protests were further fueled by the Assembly of Southern Gaza Clans.

Chanting Slogans and Rising Tensions

Videos shared on social media show demonstrators marching through the rubble of war-torn areas, chanting slogans like “Hamas out,” “Al Jazeera out,” “Hamas are terrorists,” and “People want to overthrow Hamas.”

Reports suggest that Hamas operatives, masked and armed with batons, have been seen monitoring the protests. These individuals may be identifying protesters for possible reprisals.

Protesters Face Death Threats and Intimidation

Several protesters have reported receiving death threats from Hamas, warning them against participating in further demonstrations. Human rights activist Ihab Hassan highlighted the presence of Hamas militias at rallies, who were closely observing the crowds, possibly compiling names for retaliation.

Protests Spark Growing Unrest in Gaza

American-Palestinian blogger Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib also shared videos of mass protests continuing across Gaza. He described the movement as a call for an end to Hamas’ rule, an end to the war, dignity, freedom, and the hope of life free from Iranian-backed militants who hold 2.3 million Palestinians hostage.

Hamas’ Response to Protests

Hamas has a history of violently suppressing protests, but its armed personnel have remained relatively low-profile during these demonstrations. The last major protest against Hamas occurred in January 2024 when residents of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis called for an end to the war, Hamas’ rule, and the release of Israeli hostages.

The ongoing protests reflect the growing frustration among Gaza’s population, who have endured months of war and devastation. The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly cross-border attack into southern Israel, killing approximately 1200 civilians and capturing 251 hostages.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas. Israeli forces have vowed to continue their operations until Hamas releases the remaining hostages, of whom 24 are believed to still be alive.