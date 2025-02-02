Palestinians Protest Against Trump’s Population Relocation Proposal

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza have staged protests against US President Donald Trump‘s controversial proposal to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan. The protests, which took place in central Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, were fueled by strong opposition to the plan, with demonstrators waving Palestinian and Egyptian flags and calling for the protection of Palestinian land and rights.

Rejection of Displacement Plans

Protesters displayed large banners featuring Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s image, alongside slogans declaring, “Egypt will always stand as a true supporter and defender of the Palestinian cause and will never accept the displacement of its people.” The statement reinforced the community’s firm stance against any plans or actions aimed at relocating Palestinians from their homeland.

A statement from family and clan leaders emphasized that Palestinians will not tolerate any efforts to undermine their national identity. “Palestine is our rightful homeland, and we will not allow anyone to undermine that,” the statement read, urging Palestinians to remain steadfast in their commitment to their land, right of return, and independence.

Hamas Denounces US Proposal

Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant group, also condemned the US proposal, calling it “absurd and worthless.” Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri further criticized the US administration for its continued support of such plans, warning that they would only intensify chaos and instability in the region.

Egypt’s Support for Palestinian Rights

Protesters also praised Egypt for its firm stance against the US proposal, highlighting President al-Sisi’s unwavering support for Palestinian rights. Egypt has consistently rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza, reinforcing its role as a crucial ally in the Palestinian cause.

Arab League Calls for Gaza Reconstruction

In a related development, six Arab nations, along with representatives from the Arab League, met in Cairo to discuss the urgent need for a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza. The meeting, attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, emphasized the importance of ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land. The session also included the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

The discussions reaffirmed the international commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and ensuring that their rights are preserved amid ongoing conflict and challenges.