Preparations in Full Swing for MPTC, ZPTC, and Panchayat Elections Across Vikarabad District

Vikarabad: District Collector Prateek Jain has announced that comprehensive arrangements are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of upcoming local body elections in Vikarabad district. Addressing a press conference at the District Collector’s office, he said the administration is fully prepared to implement the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The Collector stated that the SEC has released the schedule for MPTC, ZPTC, and Gram Panchayat general elections across Telangana. He explained that the Gram Panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases, covering 5058 wards across 594 Gram Panchayats in the district’s 20 mandals. Similarly, ZPTC and MPTC elections will be held in two phases, covering 20 ZPTC and 227 MPTC seats.

Providing details, Jain said that the second phase of the Gram Panchayat polls will include 2490 wards spread over 288 Gram Panchayats in 11 mandals—Kodangal, Daultabad, Bomraspet, Dudyala, Vikarabad, Dharur, Mominpet, Nawabpet, Bantwaram, Marpalli, and Kotpalli. The third phase will cover 2568 wards from 306 Gram Panchayats in nine mandals—Parigi, Pudur, Kulkacherla, Chaudapur, Doma, Tandur, Basheerabad, Yalal, and Peddemul.

The Collector added that ZPTC and MPTC elections will take place in two phases at polling centers set up within these 594 Gram Panchayats. He noted that strict measures have already been implemented in accordance with the Election Commission’s directives to ensure a fair and transparent polling process.

According to official data, Vikarabad district has a total of 6,98,472 registered voters, including 3,43,668 men, 3,54,788 women, and 16 others. There are 1,289 polling stations across 614 polling locations. Elections will be conducted in 11 mandals during the first phase and 9 mandals in the second phase, covering all 227 MPTC and ZPTC seats.

To facilitate the electoral process, the district administration has established four distribution centers, four reception centers, three strong rooms, and three counting centers. In addition, 12 district nodal officers, 105 zonal-level officers, 45 flying squads, 59 static surveillance teams, and 20 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement teams have been formed.

Collector Jain emphasized that with the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in all rural areas where elections are to be held. He directed mandal officers to strictly adhere to MCC guidelines and submit regular compliance reports.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Sudheer, Assistant Collector Horse Chaudhary, and DPO Jayasudha also participated in the meeting.