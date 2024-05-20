Panchayath Secretary and Bill Collector Arrested for Bribery in Ranga Reddy District

Hyderabad: In a significant anti-corruption operation, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Ranga Reddy Unit apprehended Radhika Reddy, Panchayath Secretary at the Gram Panchayath office in Nanajpur, Ranga Reddy District, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

The complainant, Mohd. Barkath Ali of Tadban, Bahadurpura, reported that Radhika Reddy and Balraj, the Bill Collector at her office, sought the bribe for allotting a house number and permitting the construction of a compound wall for Plot No. 83 & 84/p (500 sq. yards) at Sy No. 6/9, Nanajpur Village, Shamshabad Mandal.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Bill Collector Balraj. Both Radhika Reddy and Balraj were found to have performed their public duties improperly and dishonestly.

Following their arrest, Radhika Reddy and Balraj were produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at the Nampally Court. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure transparency in public offices.