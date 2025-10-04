Hyderabad

Panic at Saroornagar Lake as Crane Tilts During Idol Immersion

A tense moment unfolded at Saroornagar Lake during the ongoing Dasara Navratri idol immersion on Saturday morning, when a crane unexpectedly lifted off the ground due to overloading.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 15:25
Hyderabad: A tense moment unfolded at Saroornagar Lake during the ongoing Dasara Navratri idol immersion on Saturday morning, when a crane unexpectedly lifted off the ground due to overloading. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. while a large idol was being lowered into the lake. Witnesses said the heavy crane, tasked with handling multiple immersions, suddenly tilted and shot upward, causing panic among devotees gathered at the site.

Though the mishap did not result in injuries, it left worshippers shaken. Many expressed concern about the safety measures being followed during the large-scale immersion program.

Devotees urged authorities to strengthen safety protocols to ensure such close calls are not repeated in future immersion activities. Officials are expected to review the arrangements to prevent any recurrence of similar incidents.

