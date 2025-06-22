Panic Button to Protection: Telangana Boosts Safety with 112 Helpline

Hyderabad

In a major step toward improving public safety, the Telangana government has launched a unified emergency helpline number – 112, integrating all key emergency services under one platform. Whether it’s a police emergency, fire accident, medical crisis, or women/child safety concern, citizens can now simply dial 112 for immediate help.

What is 112 Emergency Number?

The 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) acts as a single-point contact for the following services:

Police

Fire Brigade

Ambulance Services

Women and Child Safety

By dialing 112, citizens will be connected to the appropriate emergency service based on the situation and their location.

GPS Tracking for Instant Response

The system is GPS-enabled, meaning your location is automatically tracked, allowing responders to reach you faster and more accurately. This makes the system ideal for urgent and life-threatening situations.

Panic Button Integration on Android Phones

For Android smartphone users, the built-in panic button can also be used to call 112 directly. This feature is particularly helpful in situations where users cannot make a voice call but need immediate assistance.

Telangana’s Commitment to Public Safety

This initiative reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to strengthening public safety and emergency response mechanisms across the state. Citizens are encouraged to spread awareness about 112 and ensure their family and friends know how to use it in times of need.

Key Features of Telangana’s 112 Emergency Services