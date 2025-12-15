Panic Grips Hyderabad After Brutal Murder in Tolichowki’s Paramount Colony

Residents of Hyderabad are living in fear following a brutal murder in Tolichowki, adding to growing concerns over public safety. The incident occurred near Gate No. 3 of Paramount Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Tolichowki Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Irfan, who was allegedly attacked and killed by unidentified persons. The murder has caused panic among local residents and triggered a heavy police response.

Police Rush to Spot, Case Registered

Soon after the incident came to light, Tolichowki police were alerted and immediately reached the crime scene. Officers secured the area and began preliminary investigations.

Police have registered a murder case and initiated a full-scale probe to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the killing.

Family, Friends Questioned; Call Data Under Scrutiny

As part of the investigation, police are examining whether Irfan had any past disputes or enmity with anyone.

Key steps taken by the police include:

Interrogation of family members and close friends

Analysis of Irfan’s call data records

Review of his recent movements and contacts

Officials are trying to establish whether the murder was planned or the result of a personal conflict.

Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around Paramount Colony to track the movements of the suspects before and after the crime.

The Clues Team has also been deployed at the scene to collect forensic evidence that could help crack the case.

Body Shifted to Osmania Hospital for Post-Mortem

Irfan’s body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The report is expected to provide crucial information about the cause and time of death, which will aid the investigation.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

In view of the rising concern, police have appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperate with authorities. Residents have been urged to immediately inform police if they notice any suspicious individuals or activities in the area.

Rising Crime Raises Safety Concerns in Hyderabad

This latest murder has once again highlighted growing law-and-order concerns in Hyderabad, especially in densely populated localities. Police officials have assured that all efforts are being made to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

