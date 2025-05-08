Panic in Jammu After Explosions Heard, Drones Detected Near Airport

Jammu: Sounds of powerful explosions triggered panic in Jammu on Thursday night after suspected Pakistani drones were spotted near the city’s high-security airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station.

Shortly after the blasts were heard, the city plunged into darkness as the power supply was abruptly cut, adding to the tension in the area.

#WATCH | Sirens being heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eiGdyj14Tq — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Security forces immediately launched counter-drone operations. Officials confirmed that multiple drones originating from Pakistan were intercepted and shot down by Indian anti-drone systems. Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least one drone fall outside the airport perimeter.

Authorities are yet to confirm if the airport was directly targeted or if any damage occurred. A high alert has been issued in the area, and further investigations are underway.

Would you like this in Urdu or need a social media caption version as well?