Pankaj on Khelo India Youth Games: To see these games being held in Bihar fills me with pride

Mumbai: Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his heartfelt pride and joy at being associated with the Khelo India Youth Games, especially as the event is being hosted in his home state, Bihar.

Representing Bihar as the Face of Khelo India Youth Games

Tripathi, who has been chosen as the face and driving force of Bihar for the games, shared his emotional connection to the initiative.

“It is an absolute honour for me to be associated with the Khelo India Youth Games here in my home state. To see these games being held in Bihar fills me with immense pride. Huge congratulations to the government of Bihar and the sports authorities for the landmark event,” Pankaj said.

Encouraging Youth to Dream Big Through Sports

Highlighting the deeper significance of the games, the actor emphasized the transformative power of sports in young lives.

Also Read: No Internet: Disruption Hits Telangana Secretariat’s Online Services!

“Encouraging our youth to pursue sports is not just about building physical strength. It’s about nurturing discipline, resilience, and self-belief,” Tripathi said. “I hope my involvement inspires boys and girls to dream big, stay active, and represent Bihar and India with passion and pride.”

Upcoming Projects: ‘Metro… In Dino’ Set for July Release

On the cinematic front, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film ‘Metro… In Dino’, which releases on July 4. The movie features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 hit Life in a… Metro, and features four heartwarming stories centered on modern-day relationships. The title is inspired by the popular song “In Dino” from the original film.

Returning as Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice Season 4’

Pankaj Tripathi is also set to return as the beloved lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 4, premiering on May 22 on JioHotstar. The new season also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh in key roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, and directed by Rohan Sippy, the legal drama continues to tackle intense social themes while keeping viewers hooked with thrilling courtroom narratives.