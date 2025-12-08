Pappu Yadav slams Bihar govt over bulldozer action

Patna: Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has strongly criticised the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and bulldozer action being carried out in Bihar. After demolition operations in Begusarai, the MP visited the affected families whose homes and shops were razed and expressed sharp anger over their condition.

Terming the NDA government’s action inhumane, Pappu Yadav said, “A Genghis Khan-like government is running in Bihar. How can the homes of the poor be demolished without any notice?”

He said he has raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that the government allot land for the rehabilitation of the families who lost their homes in the middle of the winter.

Pappu Yadav questioned the legality of the demolition drive, asking under whose orders bulldozers were deployed and whether any court directive or notice was issued before razing the settlements.

He said, “Do the poor not have the right to live in Bihar? People took loans to build their homes, and the government bulldozed them within seconds. Now families, including children and the elderly, are wandering in the cold under the open sky.”

The MP alleged that around 1,500 houses have been bulldozed in Bihar under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

He further said he has spoken to a minister regarding the matter, stressing that rehabilitation must be ensured before any eviction or action is taken.

Calling the situation “Inspector Raj,” he attacked the government for depriving the poor of basic living rights.

Yadav also criticized the growing inequality, remarking, “People wearing slippers are not allowed to live on land or travel by air. Those who are flying are paying one lakh rupees for a ticket.”

He said the government that speaks of becoming a global leader is instead destroying the huts of the poor and not allowing them to live in peace.

Accusing the government of being controlled by a handful of people, Pappu Yadav said, “Even Jallianwala Bagh did not witness the kind of atrocities the poor are facing today.”