Param Sundari Movie Review: Love, Laughter & All the Feels – The Rom-Com of the Year

Director – Tushar Jalota, Cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Runtime – 136 Minutes Rating – 4. In a world where love is filtered through screens and swipes, Param Sundari is a romance about the beauty of listening to your heart.

Digital boom has definitely shrunk the world to the palm of our hands, but kept us repeatedly distanced from ourselves, and this film is a warm, amiable prod to the return to what really matters, love and connection is its truest form! When love is measured by compatibility ratings and prescribed by dating apps, the film gently and genuinely reminds us that no algorithm or AI or modern app, can quantify chemistry, timing, or genuine connection.

From the very first frame of Param Sundari, you know you’re in for something special. There’s a certain magic that can’t be faked, that hum of creative harmony when acting, direction, writing, and every technical element breathe in sync. In this modern day and age, with notification buzzing through the day, it’s rare, it’s precious, and it’s dazzling and soothing at the same time.

Director Tushar Jalota’s feature isn’t just a film — it’s a warm, beating heart projected onto the screen. Like stepping into a lucid dream woven from memory and feelings, ParamSundari is a soul-soothing experience that manages to feel both timeless and strikingly new.

Emotions cannot be faked, they are felt, and this one is a whole kaleidoscope of emotions, colors, moods, and connecting with another human being. Though, the film takes the traditional opposites-attract route of a North-meets-South love story, with a little help of an app, but it’s elevated by a warm screenplay, a sizzling central couple, and a soundtrack that brims with emotion.

The storyline revolves around Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a tech-savvy, smooth Delhi businessman who has dreams of investing in a slick app for meeting your “soul-mate.”

When Param’s dad (Sanjay Kapoor), tired of his shenanigans, dares him to use his own app to find a soulmate in a month, and we’re introduced to Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a down-to-earth and feisty Malayali woman whose warmth and authenticity cannot be programmed into boxes. What follows is a snappy and surprisingly profound examination of digital love versus true feeling.

Swooning romance of leading duo sets the movie ablaze. Something that started over an app, soon turns into one adorable mess of emotions, love, faith and heart, which certainly cannot controlled, only felt! Actor Sidharth Malhotra adds charisma, perfect comic timing, and surprising emotional depth to Param.

But it is Janhvi Kapoor who truly steals the show with the most powerful performance of her career to date as Sundari. Her interpretation is assertive, nuanced, and never tips into stereotype — she isn’t merely acting; she is living the part. Whether it’s the accent, the clothing, or the attitude, she nails every element of the role with remarkable authenticity.

This is a defining performance that firmly establishes Janhvi as a force to be reckoned with. The chemistry between Param and Sundarri is just crackling that shifts from stammering sparks to slow burning candor. Theirs is a love that is at once new and ancient, a love today’s young people — perpetually swiping for approval — will deeply understand.

The supporting cast adds texture and charm, Sanjay Kapoor with his impeccable comic timing and effortless charm, he brings laugh-out-loud moments just when things get intense. His quirky expressions and one-liners add a delightful dose of fun to the otherwise high-stakes drama. Actor Manjot Singh is hilarious, Inayat Verma is a scene-stealer, and Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar bring sincerity to Sundari’s world.

The film is visually stunning, from the concrete gloss of Delhi’s start-up scene to the lush, unfiltered beauty of Kerala’s backwaters, the film travels a physical and emotional distance. The production design is sharp, and the costumes — particularly Janhvi’s elegant saris and Param’s laid-back sophistication — reflect character without trying too hard.

The music of the film is outstanding, the film’s emotional backbone. With six standout tracks, the soundtrack does the heavy lifting of bringing every romantic beat to life. Whether it’s the mischievous Pardesiya, the sensual Bheegi Saree, the staccato Danger, or the heartbreakingly lovely Sunn Mere Yaar Ve and Chand Kagaz Ka, every number hits the spot.

Title song Sundari Ke Pyar Mein is already a chartbuster — and rightly so. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the beauty of the film lies in how honestly it reflects a generation that’s gotten a little too comfortable outsourcing love to algorithms.

It doesn’t preach—it feels, breathes and offers an experience of love, being in love, what is love, but does it gently. It reminds us that love isn’t something you swipe for or add to cart; it’s messy, risky, deeply human! Param Sundari is not just a movie, it’s a chance to fall in love all over again!!