Parents Urge Telangana Govt to Reconsider Mandatory Telugu Language Policy

Hyderabad: Concerns are mounting among parents over the Telangana government’s recent directive making Telugu a compulsory subject for students in Classes IX and X across all school boards. Many parents are now urging the government to reconsider the decision and allow flexibility in language choices for students.

Mandatory Telugu Raises Worries for Relocating Families

In a formal email sent to the Chief Minister’s Office and the Education Department on Saturday, parent Runa Nandy voiced apprehension about the policy. She highlighted that the move could disadvantage students who frequently relocate between states and lack prior exposure to Telugu.

“For instance, students entering Class IX with no prior Telugu instruction would face immense pressure to achieve proficiency and pass the board exam in Telugu,” said Nandy, adding, “It is hard to imagine how these students can master the language sufficiently to compete with peers who have studied Telugu since Class I.”

Parents Prefer Language Choice, Including Hindi

Several parents, like Nandy, are advocating for the right to choose Hindi or other languages as a second language instead of being compelled to learn Telugu. They have appealed to the Education Minister to reconsider the directive.

The State government recently issued an official order mandating Telugu as a compulsory subject for CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other non-State board schools in Telangana. As per the memo issued by Education Department Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, the policy will be implemented in a phased manner — starting from Class IX in the academic year 2025–26 and Class X in 2026–27.

‘Vennela’ Textbook Introduced to Simplify Learning

To ease the transition for non-native Telugu speakers, the government has introduced ‘Vennela’, a simplified Telugu textbook aimed at making the language more accessible and engaging for new learners.