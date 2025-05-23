Paresh Rawal did not shoot for the film ‘Hera Pheri 3’, confirms source amid allegations by Akshay Kumar’s lawyer

Mumbai: A source close to veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he did not shoot for the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3, amid growing controversy involving Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.

Legal Dispute and Accusations from Akshay Kumar’s Camp

The dispute began after Akshay Kumar’s lawyer accused Paresh Rawal of unprofessional conduct, claiming that a legal notice had been served to the actor for allegedly walking out of the project. The lawyer also stated that three and a half minutes of the movie had already been filmed.

Source: “It Was a Promo Shoot, Not the Actual Film”

However, a source told IANS, “Calling someone like Paresh Rawal unprofessional is laughable. There was no actual shoot—just a promo shoot. The full production is scheduled for next year.” The source emphasized that Rawal left the project before it had even officially started.

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on X (Formerly Twitter)

On May 18, Paresh Rawal addressed the rumors in a social media post, clarifying that his decision was not due to creative differences. He wrote, “I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan.”

Cape of Good Films Files ₹25 Crore Lawsuit

In response to Rawal’s exit, Cape of Good Films has filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit, stating that Rawal was paid a signing amount of ₹11 lakh and had not expressed any discontent during preliminary discussions. A detailed legal statement has been released by the production house.

Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan Deny Awareness of Exit

While Paresh Rawal claims to have informed Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan about his decision, the latter two have stated in interviews that they were unaware of his departure.

Payment Dispute May Have Triggered Exit

A source from the production house revealed that Rawal had demanded extra payment, despite already receiving a substantial fee. “This behavior was unexpected from someone of his stature,” the insider added.

Paresh Rawal’s Iconic Role as Baburao

Paresh Rawal is best known for his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006), both directed by Priyadarshan, who is also helming the upcoming third installment.