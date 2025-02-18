Parineeti Chopra Reveals Who Holds a Special Place in Her Life – It’s Not Husband Raghav Chadha!

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra, known for her roles in films like Kesari and Ishaqzaade, recently shared an unexpected revelation about who truly holds a special place in her life. While her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, is undoubtedly important to her, it turns out there’s someone else who has captured her heart in a completely different way.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Hilarious Moment on Social Media

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a fun and heartwarming video of a little girl expressing her over-the-top excitement when her mother brings her pizza. The video, which is captioned “When pizza is life,” beautifully captures the pure joy and enthusiasm of the child as she sees her favorite meal. Parineeti humorously reposted the clip with the caption, “Exclusive footage of me,” relating to the child’s excitement and love for pizza.

Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Her Time in Delhi

Currently in Delhi, Parineeti also shared some glimpses from her stay in the national capital. In addition to the pizza moment, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes peek into her pre-shoot routine. Posting a selfie from her makeup room, Parineeti looked relaxed in a comfy t-shirt, ready for her upcoming shoot. Along with the image, she wrote, “Chalo Shoot,” signaling the start of her day.

Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is busy filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. The actress is also gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated thriller Sanki, directed by Anurag Singh, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Fans will remember Parineeti’s last appearance in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical film directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the movie, she portrayed the role of Amarjot, the second wife of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. To authentically play her character, Parineeti underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining weight for the role. Amar Singh Chamkila premiered in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, and was released on Netflix on April 12, receiving widespread attention and praise for her performance.

Parineeti Chopra’s Social Media Presence

An avid social media user, Parineeti often shares glimpses into her personal and professional life, connecting with her fans and offering them an inside look at her routine.

