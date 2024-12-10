Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha opens up on his religious side

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha, who is an MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently shared that he is a deeply religious person.

The politician and youth leader from AAP spoke with a private news channel and opened up on many aspects related to his personal and political life.

During the interview, Raghav said that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva, and that he considers Lord Shiva as his spiritual inspiration. He said that he is influenced by his father Sunil Chadha who for the last 40 years, offers water to the Shivling as the first task before he leaves home in the morning.

The politician said that he has grown up seeing the atmosphere of Shiva Bhakti in the house and he also takes inspiration from his father, and starts his day by offering water to the Shivling first thing in the morning. Raghav says that both he and his wife Parineeti Chopra are very religious and have great faith in God.

However, he noted that he doesn’t like to speak much on his spiritual side and tries to keep it personal and not make it too public. Last month, he celebrated his birthday by visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and also participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was attended by the dignitaries from the political world and also the members of the Hindi film industry. A video from the wedding ceremony also went viral on social media. Parineeti had also dedicated a song to Raghav during their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali.