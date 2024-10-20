Parineeti, Shilpa, and Sonam share glimpses of Karwa Chauth preparations

Mumbai: Several Bollywood actresses took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures of their ‘Karva Chauth’ preparation.

Karwa Chauth is a festival in which married women observe fast for their husbands for their long lives, happiness, prosperity, and many more. Nowadays, husbands too keep fast, which shows mutual respect and love. Women also apply mehendi on their hands and dress up in traditional attire.

Parineeti Chopra shared multiple pictures of her second Karva Chauth celebration on Instagram. In her first picture, she is seen flaunting her minimalistic mehendi design and using hashtags #mehendi #karwachauth. Another photo showcases her home all lit up for the festival. She also shared a video in which she can be seen sitting on an armchair and her husband Raghav Chaddha can be heard saying ‘Welcome Home’. Parineeti flew down to Delhi to celebrate Karva Chauth with her husband Raghav.

Another actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared glimpses from festival preparations. She shared a sweet video of her ‘sargi’ in which the plates are full of gifts and food. In her other picture, she showcases her simple yet beautiful lotus mehendi design for ‘Karva Chauth’ and uses the hashtag ‘#mehenditime #happykarwachauth ladies” with some hearts.

Sonam Kapoor also shared her Karwa Chauth preparation picture on her social media handle. In the first story, she highlighted her mehendi design showing her love for her husband Anand Ahuja, and her son Vayu. In another clip, Sonam can be seen sitting in a white dress and getting her henna done. She also mentioned, “I do not fast, FYI, but I like the mehendi, dressing up, and food…” Each year, Sonam’s mother organises the famous Karwa Chauth party in Mumbai, which is attended by all Bollywood actresses and their spouses.