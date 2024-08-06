Paris Olympics: All eyes on Neeraj, men’s hockey team, and Vinesh on crucial day (Full schedule)

Paris: Defending champions and India’s biggest hope for a gold medal, Neeraj Chopra will be launching his campaign for the defence of his crown while the men’s hockey team will take on Germany for a place in the final in highly anticipated clashes in Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Neeraj, who made history for India by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics, has emerged as champion in the World Championship, Asian Games and the Diamond League finals since bagging the gold in javelin throw in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, he will launch his much-anticipated campaign in Qualification Group B at 15:20 IST.

An hour before that, Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena will hope to qualify for the final when he takes part in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A at 13:50 IST.

Indian fans will also be eagerly looking forward to see the Men’s hockey team play in the semifinal in the second consecutive Olympics. India, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games, will take on Germany in the semifinal at 22:30 IST.

In the Women’s 400m race, India’s Kiran Pahal will take to the track in the repechage round of the event at 14:30 IST.

Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign in the Women’s 50kg 1/8 final against Susaki Yui of Japan in the Olympic Games wrestling championship at 15:00 IST.

In case she wins her first bout, Vinesh will get into the semifinals, which will be held from 22:25 IST onwards.

The day will start with the men’s table tennis team of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Achanta Sharath Kamal will launch its campaign in the Quarterfinals of the Men’s Team Competition at 13:30 ISL.

Indian sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will participate in the medal races to be held at 18:14 IST and 19:14 ISL respectively.