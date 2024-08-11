Paris Olympics Final Medal Tally

Paris: At the conclusion of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, India finished in 71st place with one silver and five bronze medals.

The United States led the medal tally, followed by China in second place and Japan in third.

Final Medal Standings:

Position Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 40 44 42 126 2 China 40 27 24 91 3 Japan 20 12 13 45 4 Australia 18 19 16 53 5 France 16 26 22 64 6 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 7 Great Britain 14 22 29 65 8 South Korea 13 9 10 32 9 Italy 12 13 15 40 10 Germany 12 13 8 33 71 India 0 1 5 6

Indian Medal Winners:

Neeraj Chopra – Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw (Athletics) Men’s Hockey Team – Bronze Manu Bhaker – Bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Shooting) Swapnil Kusale – Bronze in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Shooting) Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh – Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Shooting) Aman Sehrawat – Bronze in Men’s Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling)