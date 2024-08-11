Sports
Paris Olympics Final Medal Tally
At the conclusion of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, India finished in 71st place with one silver and five bronze medals.
Paris: At the conclusion of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, India finished in 71st place with one silver and five bronze medals.
The United States led the medal tally, followed by China in second place and Japan in third.
Final Medal Standings:
|Position
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|40
|44
|42
|126
|2
|China
|40
|27
|24
|91
|3
|Japan
|20
|12
|13
|45
|4
|Australia
|18
|19
|16
|53
|5
|France
|16
|26
|22
|64
|6
|Netherlands
|15
|7
|12
|34
|7
|Great Britain
|14
|22
|29
|65
|8
|South Korea
|13
|9
|10
|32
|9
|Italy
|12
|13
|15
|40
|10
|Germany
|12
|13
|8
|33
|71
|India
|0
|1
|5
|6
Indian Medal Winners:
- Neeraj Chopra – Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw (Athletics)
- Men’s Hockey Team – Bronze
- Manu Bhaker – Bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Shooting)
- Swapnil Kusale – Bronze in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Shooting)
- Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh – Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Shooting)
- Aman Sehrawat – Bronze in Men’s Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling)