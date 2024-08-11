Sports

Paris Olympics Final Medal Tally

Paris: At the conclusion of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, India finished in 71st place with one silver and five bronze medals.

The United States led the medal tally, followed by China in second place and Japan in third.

Final Medal Standings:

PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States404442126
2China40272491
3Japan20121345
4Australia18191653
5France16262264
6Netherlands1571234
7Great Britain14222965
8South Korea1391032
9Italy12131540
10Germany1213833
71India0156

Indian Medal Winners:

  1. Neeraj Chopra – Silver in Men’s Javelin Throw (Athletics)
  2. Men’s Hockey Team – Bronze
  3. Manu Bhaker – Bronze in Women’s 10m Air Pistol (Shooting)
  4. Swapnil Kusale – Bronze in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Shooting)
  5. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh – Bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Shooting)
  6. Aman Sehrawat – Bronze in Men’s Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling)

