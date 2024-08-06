Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat pulls off major upset to reach 50kg quarterfinals

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat advanced to the quarterfinal of the women’s freestyle 50kg after registering a 3-2 upset win over four-time world champion Japan’s Yui Susaki in the pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, here on Tuesday.

Phogat was trailing 0-1 after the first period but turned the tide in her favour in the final 30 seconds with a 2 pointer. The Indian was defensive in most of the match, but she applied herself fully in the latter stage to clinch a victory at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Vinesh will now play in the quarterfinal against Ukaraine’s Oksana Livach later in the day.

Susaki is the reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. She is the undisputed queen in the women’s 50 kg freestyle and won the gold medal in Tokyo without dropping a single point.

Notably, since 2010 Susaki had lost only five bouts.

Vinesh, on the other hand, is participating in her third Olympics. She narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury.

In the Tokyo Olympics, she lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinal. Her stay in the tournament came to an end after Kaladzinskaya lost in the semi-final, ending repechage hopes for the Indian.

In the past, Vinesh has participated in 48 kg and 53 kg weight categories. This time in Paris, she is taking part in 50 kg for the first time.