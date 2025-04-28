Pahalgam Terror Attack: Parliament Gears Up for a High-Stakes Meeting

The entire country remains in shock following the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India is actively strategizing to deal with its neighbour accused of harbouring terrorism. A series of high-level meetings have been held to assess the situation and strengthen security preparedness.

Key Defence Panel Meeting Held at Parliament

A crucial Defence Panel meeting was recently conducted on Parliament premises, attended by prominent MPs including Radha Mohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Vishnu Pal Ray, Jagannath Sarkar, Shakti Singh Gohil, and Sanjay Singh.

Defence Minister Briefs Prime Minister

On Monday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the developments in Pahalgam and the critical security decisions taken by the Army. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, also saw the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Earlier, Rajnath Singh had held discussions with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to finalize India’s next steps.

All-Party Meeting Highlights Security Lapses

Following the attack, the Centre convened an all-party meeting where opposition parties strongly criticized the government, highlighting serious security lapses. Many leaders questioned the absence of security forces and CRPF personnel during the incident.

Local Authorities Blamed for Compromising Safety

In defence, a Union minister explained that tourist restrictions are typically in place until the Amarnath Yatra begins in June. However, this year, local authorities allowed tourists into Baisaran without informing security agencies, leading to a significant security breach.

Rahul Gandhi Voices Displeasure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response, stressing that despite the presence of thousands of tourists, the administration failed to ensure adequate security measures.