Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025: Video

New Delhi: In a unique blend of sports and social awareness, political leaders from both Houses of Parliament gathered on the cricket ground at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Sunday to promote the goal of a TB-free India by 2025.

The 20-over cricket match, dubbed the “TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match,” aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and highlight the importance of public health in India’s journey towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari emphasized the significance of the match, stating, “We are trying to give a message to the world about TB. TB is a serious problem that should be dealt with properly. We are raising awareness through this match.”

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu added, “We are putting more efforts into the ongoing battle against TB in India. We’ve received a great response, as political leaders from various parties have come together for this cause. Our goal is to eradicate TB by 2025. We need more such initiatives to raise awareness as we work toward ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. To achieve this, we must unite to combat diseases and illnesses.”

Also Read: Omar Abdullah tells Congress to stop whining about EVMs, accept poll results

BJP leader Ravi Kishan called the match historic and stressed the importance of fitness in defeating TB: “We will make the opponent lose. I urge everyone to stop any intoxication. Through this cricket match, we are sending a message to stay fit and beat TB. We will achieve the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 after defeating diseases like TB.”

AAP leader Raghav Chadha praised the initiative, noting, “It is wonderful that MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have come together for such a noble cause. I hope we see more initiatives where political leaders from different parties unite to fight for important causes like this.”

A friendly cricket match at the National Stadium today to raise awareness for a drug-free & tuberculosis-free India #LokSabha & #RajyaSabha MPs face off in the 'TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match'



Lok Sabha Speaker XI vs Rajya Sabha Chairman XI



Watch LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/gGqSRynaTP — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 15, 2024

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also spoke about the importance of the event: “A TB-free India is our resolution. We’ve organized this cricket match to raise awareness about TB. Through this match between MPs, we aim to tackle this serious illness with the power of sports. To serve the nation, we need to be both mentally and physically fit. Sports has always been a passion for me, and this is an opportunity to contribute to our mission of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

The match, which began at 9 a.m. on December 15, saw Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur captain the Lok Sabha Speaker XI team while Kiren Rijiju led the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI team.